25 Days of High School Football: Previewing the 2022 season

High school football season is upon us.

Across Central Texas, programs opened their seasons with the first day of practice August 1.

The 25 Sports team is breaking down what you can expect from each program this season, previewing two teams a day for 25 days as part of the 10 p.m. newscast.

You can find more information on your favorite program in the list below:

CONFERENCE 6A:

District 12-6A (Region II)

-Bryan

-Copperas Cove

-Harker Heights

-Temple

-Midway

CONFERENCE 5A-I:

District 4-5A I (Region I)

-Killeen

-Ellison

-Shoemaker

-Lake Belton

-Waco

District 11-5A I (Region IIII)

-College Station

-A&M Consolidated

CONFERENCE 5A-II:

District 10-5A II (Region III)

-Brenham

-Bryan Rudder

-Huntsville

District 11-5A I (Region III)

-Belton

-Killeen Chaparral

-Waco University

CONFERENCE 4A-I:

District 5-4A I (Region II):

-China Spring

-La Vega

District 13-4A I (Region IV):

-Lampasas

CONFERENCE 4A-II:

District 11-4A II (Region III):

-Gatesville

-Madisonville

-Robinson

-Salado

-Waco Connally

District 12-4A II (Region III):

-Caldwell

District 13-4A II (Region IV):

-Jarrell

CONFERENCE 3A-I:

District 7-3A I (Region II):

-West

-Whitney

District 8-3A I (Region II):

-Fairfield

-Groesbeck

-Mexia

-Teague

District 11-3A I (Region III):

-Cameron Yoe

-Franklin

-Little River Academy

-Lorena

-McGregor

-Rockdale

-Troy

CONFERENCE 3A-II:

District 13-3A II (Region IV):

-Buffalo

-Clifton

-Rogers

CONFERENCE 2A-I:

District 7-2A I (Region II):

-Axtell

District 8-2A I (Region II):

-Bosqueville

-Bruceville-Eddy

-Crawford

-Marlin

-Moody

-Riesel

-Rosebud-Lott

-Valley Mills

District 12-2A I (Region III):

-Centerville

-Jewett Leon

-Normangee

District 13-2A I (Region IV):

-Hearne

-Holland

-Thorndale

CONFERENCE 2A-II:

District 10-2A II (Region III):

-Mart

District 13-2A II (Region IV):

-Bremond

-Chilton