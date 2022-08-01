25 Days of High School Football: Previewing the 2022 season

High school football season is upon us.
Across Central Texas, programs opened their seasons with the first day of practice August 1.
The 25 Sports team is breaking down what you can expect from each program this season, previewing two teams a day for 25 days as part of the 10 p.m. newscast.
You can find more information on your favorite program in the list below:
CONFERENCE 6A:
District 12-6A (Region II)
-Bryan
-Copperas Cove
-Harker Heights
-Temple
-Midway
CONFERENCE 5A-I:
District 4-5A I (Region I)
-Killeen
-Ellison
-Shoemaker
-Lake Belton
-Waco
District 11-5A I (Region IIII)
-College Station
-A&M Consolidated
CONFERENCE 5A-II:
District 10-5A II (Region III)
-Brenham
-Bryan Rudder
-Huntsville
District 11-5A I (Region III)
-Belton
-Killeen Chaparral
-Waco University
CONFERENCE 4A-I:
District 5-4A I (Region II):
-China Spring
-La Vega
District 13-4A I (Region IV):
-Lampasas
CONFERENCE 4A-II:
District 11-4A II (Region III):
-Gatesville
-Madisonville
-Robinson
-Salado
-Waco Connally
District 12-4A II (Region III):
-Caldwell
District 13-4A II (Region IV):
-Jarrell
CONFERENCE 3A-I:
District 7-3A I (Region II):
-West
-Whitney
District 8-3A I (Region II):
-Fairfield
-Groesbeck
-Mexia
-Teague
District 11-3A I (Region III):
-Cameron Yoe
-Franklin
-Little River Academy
-Lorena
-McGregor
-Rockdale
-Troy
CONFERENCE 3A-II:
District 13-3A II (Region IV):
-Buffalo
-Clifton
-Rogers
CONFERENCE 2A-I:
District 7-2A I (Region II):
-Axtell
District 8-2A I (Region II):
-Bosqueville
-Bruceville-Eddy
-Crawford
-Marlin
-Moody
-Riesel
-Rosebud-Lott
-Valley Mills
District 12-2A I (Region III):
-Centerville
-Jewett Leon
-Normangee
District 13-2A I (Region IV):
-Hearne
-Holland
-Thorndale
CONFERENCE 2A-II:
District 10-2A II (Region III):
-Mart
District 13-2A II (Region IV):
-Bremond
-Chilton
CONFERENCE 1A-I:
District 12-1A I (Region III):
-Abbott