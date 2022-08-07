25 Days of High School Football: Live Oak Falcons

WACO, Texas — The Live Oak Falcons have never had a senior class graduate without winning a state title over their four-year high school football career. Last season, their large senior class kept that streak alive by running the table on their way to a six man championship.

The Falcons return just two of twelve starters from their championship team. They lost both their starting quarterback, multi-year starter Mason Peters, and several members of the backfield and offensive line.

"Guys that may not have been named captain were leading by example," Live Oak Head Coach Brice Helton said. "It's hard to replace that in game,s especially. That's what was able to carry us throughout that season. Any time someone went down, you had an older and experienced guy there ready to go. That's gonna be hard to replace this year."

Helton said the biggest question marks come on the offensive side of the ball. He added their best offense might be a good defense.

Both of the Falcons' returning starters played on the defensive side last year. Will Nicholas and Allbree Sharp will look to anchor the defense again this year.

They say, despite being the only ones who got significant playing time last year, the foundation is there for more success this fall.

"I've seen how our players have led our seniors in the past," Sharp said. "And they've been great examples, so I'm just going off of what they've done."

Live Oak enters the season as the No. 2 private school six-man program in the state. Helton said they have not discussed going back-to-back this year.

"I know for us seniors especially, we know we can dominate," Nicholas said. "We've done it before, so we can play up to that level. It's just about those missing spots that we have to fill."

2022 Football Schedule:

8/26 @ Conroe Covenant, 7 p.m.

9/2 vs. Plano Coram Deo, 7 p.m.

9/9 @ Vanguard Prep, 7 p.m.

9/16 vs. Gordon, 7 p.m.

9/23 vs. Lometa, 7 p.m.

9/30 vs. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 7 p.m.

10/7 *vs. Marble Falls Faith, 7 p.m.

10/14 *@ Round Rock Christian, 7 p.m.

10/21 *vs. Temple Holy Trinity, 7 p.m.

10/28 OPEN

11/4 *@ Concordia, 7 p.m.

*District Game

