Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Now more than ever, children need access to books in their homes. The “If You Give A Child a Book …” campaign puts books into the hands of children in need across our community
Learn more about the campaign at ifyougiveabook.com.
Whether schooling is in-person, fully remote or a hybrid of the two, Scripps Howard Foundation and our partner, Scholastic Book Fairs, will have options that ensure books reach children who need them most:
So much is changing right now, but our promise remains strong – to empower all young readers through age-appropriate and culturally relevant books and provide kids with a sense of normalcy and joy, especially through such uncertain times.