Watch
$5 = one book
Donate Here

Now more than ever, children need access to books in their homes. The “If You Give A Child a Book …” campaign puts books into the hands of children in need across our community

Learn more about the campaign at ifyougiveabook.com.

Children at library
Child reading

Book Distribution

Whether schooling is in-person, fully remote or a hybrid of the two, Scripps Howard Foundation and our partner, Scholastic Book Fairs, will have options that ensure books reach children who need them most:

  • In-school options: For those schools having classes on-site, book fairs and book nooks will be fully supported, utilizing social distancing and other safety measures.
  • Remote options: Scholastic Book Fairs will work one-on-one with schools operating remotely. In most cases, teachers will order books based on the interests and reading abilities of the children in their classes. Books will be delivered to the schools and then distributed directly to children by the schools.
  • Hybrid: Schools operating on a hybrid model can choose the option that works best for them.

So much is changing right now, but our promise remains strong – to empower all young readers through age-appropriate and culturally relevant books and provide kids with a sense of normalcy and joy, especially through such uncertain times.

Children in line
Child smiling while reading
Children reading books together