25 Days of High School Football: Riesel Indians

RIESEL. TEXAS — A strong senior class helped carry Riesel on a surprising playoff run in 2021, meaning a new group of starters will have to pick up the slack if the Indians hope to duplicate their success in 2022.

One thing is working in Riesel's favor. The Indians dropped from 3A-II to 2A-I in the latest round of realignment.

The Indians also bring back five offensive lineman, including Kolt Dieterich.

Riesel is projected to finish fifth in District 8-2A I, one spot out of playoff position.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Blooming Grove 7:30

9/2 vs Rice 7:30

9/9 at Thorndale 7:30

9/16 Open

9/23 vs Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30

9/30 at Rosebud-Lott* 7:30

10/7 vs Valley Mills* 7:30 1

10/14 at Marlin* 7:30

10/21 vs Moody* 7:30

10/28 at Crawford* 7:30

11/4 vs Bosqueville* 7:30

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.