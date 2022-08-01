25 Days of High School Football: West Trojans

WEST, Texas — Last season, the West Trojans pulled off a shocking run through the Conference 3A-I playoffs, fighting all the way to the regional finals and setting a school record for wins in a season.

They lose 13 starters from that experienced group, but expectations are still high entering the 2022 season. The Trojans are ranked No. 10 in 3A-I to start the year.

The Trojan offense will be led once again by running back Terry McCutcheon who ran for more than 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. He will once again run behind a young but strong offensive line.

Zane Meinen returns as West's quarterback this season.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Godley 7:30

9/2 vs Lorena 7:30

9/9 Open

9/16 vs Whitney* 7:30

9/23 at Dallas Madison* 7:30

9/30 vs Dallas Life Oak Cliff* 7:30

10/7 at Dallas A+ Academy* 7:30

10/14 vs Maypearl* 7:30

10/21 at Grandview* 7:30

10/28 vs Dallas Gateway Charter* 7:30

11/4 at Dallas Inspired Vision* 7:30

*District Game

