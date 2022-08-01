25 Days of High School Football: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles

EDDY, Texas — After winning just two games in their first season under head coach Jeff Nuner, the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles are looking to rebound in 2022 in a tough district.

The Eagles return a large majority of their starters from a season ago, but they must find a new answer at quarterback. Ashton Rosas will likely assume that role after starring for the Eagle defense in 2021.

Bruceville-Eddy has not made the playoffs since their magical run in 2019. The road back to the postseason will not be easy this year, as the Eagles must compete in a crowded District 8-2A I, featuring two of the Top 10 teams in 2A I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Hico 7:00

9/2 vs Florence 7:30

9/9 at Malakoff Cross Roads 7:00

9/16 Open

9/23 at Riesel* 7:30

9/30 vs Bosqueville* 7:30

10/7 vs Rosebud-Lott* 7:30

10/14 at Valley Mills* 7:30

10/21 vs Marlin* 7:30

10/28 at Moody* 7:30

11/4 vs Crawford* 7:30

*District Game

