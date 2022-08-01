25 Days of High School Football: Franklin Lions

FRANKLIN, Texas — The Franklin Lions enter 2022 as the reigning state champions, but their move up from Conference 3A-II to 3A-I presents new problems if they want to repeat this year.

Franklin enters the "District of Death" which contains two state champions (Franklin, Lorena) and four teams ranked in the Top 25 (Academy, Cameron Yoe). That being said, the Lions were incredibly successful against this district in 2021, beating Lorena, Cameron Yoe and Troy on their way to a 16-0 season.

The Lions lost plenty of key pieces from their state title team, including state championship game offensive MVP Malcolm Murphy.

Despite their departures, Franklin remains a talented squad with high expectations. Franklin is No. 2 in the 3A-I preseason rankings.

Baylor commit Bryson Washington should continue to be a major contributor this season on both sides of the ball.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Woodville 7:30

9/2 at Mexia 7:30

9/9 vs Diboll 7:30

9/16 at Jasper 7:30

9/23 vs McGregor* 7:30

9/30 at Rockdale* 7:30

10/7 Open

10/14 vs Troy* 7:30

10/21 at Lorena* 7:30

10/28 vs Cameron Yoe* 7:30

11/4 at Little River Academy* 7:30

*District Game

