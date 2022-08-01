25 Days of High School Football: Crawford Pirates

CRAWFORD, Texas — Injuries helped derail Crawford's dream of back-to-back state semifinal appearances in 2021, as the Pirates were dethroned by Marlin. Now, the two share a district, putting Crawford's run of district titles in jeopardy as well.

Fortunately for the Pirates, Crawford returns 15 starters from last year's squad, including a trio of high-impact seniors.

Luke Torbert will line up under center once again in 2022 after being sidelined with injury in the final game of Crawford's playoff run. Behind him in the backfield, Breck Chambers will once again be a bell-cow in the ground game.

Crawford, as always, enters the year with high expectations. The Pirates start the year ranked No. 7 in 2A-I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Goldthwaite 7:30

9/2 vs Centerville 7:30

9/9 at Rio Vista 7:30

9/16 Open

9/23 vs Rosebud-Lott* 7:30

9/30 at Valley Mills* 7:30

10/7 vs Marlin* 7:30

10/14 at Moody* 7:30

10/21 vs Bosqueville* 7:30

10/28 vs Riesel* 7:30

11/4 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30

*District Game

