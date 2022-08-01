25 Days of High School Football: Centerville Tigers

CENTERVILLE, Tigers — The Centerville Tigers are poised for yet another deep playoff run after getting knocked out in the regional finals a season ago. With nine starters back on both sides of the ball, Centerville enters the year as one of the favorites.

Running Back Paxton Hancock, the reigning District MVP, returns to lead the Centerville offense. In 2021, he ran for more than 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Tigers enter the season ranked No. 6 in Conference 2A-I but will have to overcome Timpson if they want to make a deeper run in 2022.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Buffalo 7:30

9/2 at Crawford 7:30

9/9 at Teague 7:30

9/16 vs Mart 7:30

9/24 vs Jefferson (at Jacksonville) 2:00

9/30 Open

10/7 at Saratoga West Hardin* 7:00

10/14 vs Groveton* 7:00

10/21 at Jewett Leon* 7:00

10/28 at Normangee* 7:00

11/4 vs Corrigan-Camden* 7:00

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.