25 Days of High School Football: Connally Cadets

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Connally Cadets enter 2022 with high expectations after an early exit from the playoffs last season.

The Cadets return plenty of future Division I talent, despite losing four-star running back Tre Wisner, who transferred to DeSoto in the spring.

Quarterback Jelani McDonald is a dual-threat in the backfield, throwing for nine touchdowns and running for another six in 2021. McDonald is a four-star according to 247's rankings and is committed to play for Oklahoma State as a defensive back.

Another Connally defensive back, Jamarie Wiggins is committed to play for Rice next fall, and junior Kobe Black is among the top defensive prospects in the country.

Connally enters the year ranked No. 21 in Conference 4A-II.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Mexia 7:30

9/2 at Waco La Vega 7:30

9/9 at Cameron Yoe 7:30

9/16 vs China Spring 7:30

9/23 vs Brownwood 7:30

9/30 at Springtown 7:00

10/7 at Gatesville* 7:00

10/14 Open

10/21 vs Salado* 7:30

10/28 at Madisonville* 7:00

11/4 vs Robinson* 7:30

*District Game

