25 Days of High School Football: College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One year after coming up literal inches away from winning a state title, the College Station Cougars are back in the hunt for a crown, despite an offseason coaching change.

Former College Station assistant Stony Pryor takes over for long-time head coach Steve Huff, hoping to pick up where Huff left off.

The Cougars will be led by a dynamic duo of Marquise Collins, a Duke University running back commit, and cornerback Chantz Johnson, who is committed to Wisconsin.

College Station opens the year ranked No. 4 in Conference 5A-I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/27 vs Lucas Lovejoy (at Allen) 7:00

9/2 vs Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 7:00

9/9 vs Temple 7:30

9/16 Open

9/23 vs Leander* 7:00

9/30 at Georgetown East View* 7:00

10/7 vs Cedar Park* 7:00

10/14 vs Leander Glenn* 7:00

10/21 at Georgetown* 7:00

10/28 vs A&M Consolidated* 7:00

11/3 at Pflugerville Hendrickson* 7:00

*District Game

