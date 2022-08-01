25 Days of High School Football: Jarrell Cougars

JARRELL, Texas — The Jarrell Cougars earned just three wins in the last two seasons, but a change in district could be the spark they need to turn things around in 2022.

The Cougars moved from a district with reigning state champion China Spring and perennial Top 25 opponents Connally and Salado to District 13-4A II, which houses another three Top 25 foes in 2022. However, the bottom half of the district includes a pair of easier matchups the Cougars can take advantage of.

Jarrell will be led on offense by quarterback Andrew Knebel, who threw for nearly 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021.

The key to Jarrell's success will be their defense. Last season, the Cougars allowed 49 or more points in all four of their district games. If players like Ethan Martone can lead a marked improvement, the Cougars could find themselves back in the postseason.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Llano 7:30

9/2 vs Giddings 7:30

9/9 at Caldwell 7:30

9/16 vs Hillsboro 7:30

9/23 at Taylor 7:30

9/30 Open

10/7 at Wimberley* 7:00

10/14 at Geronimo Navarro* 7:30

10/21 vs Austin Achieve* 7:30

10/28 at Manor New Tech* 7:30

11/4 vs Lago Vista* 7:30

*District Game

