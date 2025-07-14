Gov. Abbott holds a briefing on the state's continued response on severe flooding in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott holds a press briefing in Leander on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting several Central Texas counties.

Prior to the briefing, the governor will tour damage in an impacted community and meet with local first responders.

The governor is joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Marc Williams, Travis County ESD 1 Assistant Chief Todd Weidman and other local and state officials.

Watch the press conference live here:

