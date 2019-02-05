Taylor Helmes

Taylor joined KXXV as a Producer in May 2024. She comes to 25 News from Northern California, where she worked as a Multimedia Journalist and Producer with Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) for two and a half years.

Taylor primarily wrote for print and online publications, then made the switch to broadcast journalism, where she found her passion for storytelling.

Taylor graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills in May 2021 with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with honors. While studying at CSUDH, Taylor was Managing Editor and then Editor-in-Chief of the student newspaper, The Bulletin. During her senior year, Taylor was part of CSUDH's Society of Independent Student Journalists and interned with EdSource's California Student Journalism Corps., where she covered higher education in California.

When she's not working, Taylor likes attending concerts, live shows, rodeos, and spending time with friends and family and traveling. She is excited to explore more of Central Texas and cover news in your neighborhood!