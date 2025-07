When floods hit, water wells can become submerged and contaminated. Testing is needed to screen for bacteria, like coliforms and E. coli.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Well Owner Network, TWON, will offer water well testing in several Central Texas counties.

Sampling is offered July 9-10 in Burnet, Lampasas, Llano and San Saba counties.

Read more about the sampling requirements here.