FBI: $25K reward for man accused of shooting officer in ICE facility attack

ALVARADO, Texas (KXXV) — Federal authorities are searching for Benjamin Hanil Song in connection with the July 4, 2025, attack on the Prairieland Detention Center, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Alvarado.

During the incident, an Alvarado police officer was shot and wounded.

On July 9, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Fort Worth issued a federal arrest warrant for Song. He is charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Song’s arrest and conviction.