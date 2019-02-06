Baileigh Sheffield is a Texas native who's passionate about journalism, and has been in the industry for six years.

Baileigh has worked for Yahoo Sports as a publisher, and as a Digital Producer and Reporter in Wichita Falls.

Baileigh attended Lewisville High School and graduated in the class of 2015.

Growing up, she cheered and finished her cheerleading career at the University of Houston.

Baileigh also created a documentary with an NFL Hall of Famer as a side project during COVID-2020, now set to stream across digital platforms.

In Baileigh’s free time, she likes to read, take local dance classes, and help coach her mother’s cheer team.