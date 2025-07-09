Family of Camp Mystic flood victim speaks out after loss of young daughter

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The Jacobe Family, from Houston, released a statement sharing news of their young daughter, Mary Kate, who passed away in the floods while attending Camp Mystic.

"Our precious angel baby has entered the gates of Heaven. Mary Kate Jacobe was the light of our lives. She was tiny but mighty, full of love and joy with a smile that melted your heart. Mary Kate, our Sissy, was the baby of our large family and was most certainly our angel on earth. We are utterly shattered and forever changed by the loss of our girl.



Please know we truly appreciate the prayers and support so lovingly expressed by so many. We sincerely thank you for respecting our family’s privacy as we process the unthinkable.



Our family extends our deepest sympathy to all those affected by the tragic flooding. We stand united by loss but rooted in love. May God be with you now and always." - The Jacobe Family Houston, Texas

As of Wednesday morning, officials said there were still five campers from Camp Mystic who were missing, and one counselor.