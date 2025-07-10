Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Burleson County Sheriff deputies and State Troopers search for man along Brazos river

Simmon Solis is wanted for assault and evading arrest. He is believed to be potentially armed
Courtesy: Burleson County Sheriff's Office
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office said deputies and DPS troopers are searching for Simmon Solis for assault and evading. He is potentially armed.

Law enforcement are searching in the area of FM 50 and Highway 21 near the Brazos river, along the Burleson and Brazos county line. He was last seen on the Burleson County side of the river.

Solis was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt with blue jeans and a white cowboy hat, but he may have taken his shirt off.

The sheriff's office says Solis is traveling on foot and to not approach him. Call 911 or the Burleson County Sheriff's Office if you see him or have information on where he might be.

