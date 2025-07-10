Gov. Abbott requests more counties be added to federal disaster declaration assistance

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request more counties be added to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration for recent catastrophic flooding that began impacting the state last week.

Five counties, including Burnet, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson, are requested to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance programs and four counties, Kendall, Kimble, Menard and San Saba, are requested to be eligible for FEMA's Public Assistance Program.

"The State of Texas continues to stand with those impacted by the devastating flooding across the state," Gov. Abbott said in a press release. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to request additional counties be added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration as they work to heal and recover. I thank President Trump and his Administration for their swift and continued support. Texas will continue to deploy all available resources and support to help those impacted until the job is done."

Damage assessments reviews in Burnet, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties show an excess of federal criteria for disaster assistance and may be eligible for federal programs, which provide financial assistance to help with qualifying disaster-related expenses.

More counties may be added as more damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.

On Sunday, Pres. Trump approved the Governor’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County after devastating flooding that began last week.

The approval allows qualifying Texans in Kerr County who sustained damage to apply for grant funding to assist with repair and recovery expenses.

Gov. Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including:



Directing the state’s ongoing flood response and recovery efforts

Announcing disaster unemployment assistance for flood impacts

Surveying the flood damage of the affected areas and updating Texans on response efforts

Providing an update on the state’s ongoing flood response in impacted communities

Obtaining approval from President Trump for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration

Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas

Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities

Increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats

Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat