One Temple fire station crew temporarily relocates due to facility maintenance issue

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Fire and Rescue has temporarily relocated the crew of Fire Station 2 to Fire Station 1 due to a facility maintenance issue, to prioritize the health and safety of first responders.

This change was made out of an abundance of caution, so Station 2 personnel and equipment have been moved to Station 1 while the affected building undergoes assessments and professional remediation.

"The safety of our firefighters is our top priority," Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said. "This move is a temporary but necessary step while we work to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible."

In a press release, the city said there are no changes to coverage areas and emergency response coverage throughout Temple remains fully operational, despite the closure of Station 2.

However, due to increased travel distance, response times may vary slightly depending on the call location.

It will take approximately 14 to 18 months for remediation efforts in conjunction with a planned remodel of Station 2. Temporary living quarters for fire personnel will be installed as soon as possible to support operations during this transitional period.