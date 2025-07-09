Belton flood monitoring system alerts officials to upstream surge

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — An unexpected surge in water levels along Nolan Creek Monday prompted swift action from city officials, showcasing the importance of an early warning system in mitigating flood risks.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. under clear skies, the creek's water level near the Penelope Street Bridge doubled from 5 feet to nearly 10 feet within just 80 minutes. This surge, detected by the city’s flood monitoring system, was a direct result of storms that had swept through nearby Killeen earlier in the day.

While fluctuations in water levels are common during rain events, this increase was notable as there were no visible signs of danger in Belton. The system, which has been operational for over a decade, provided the sole indication of the potential dangers below.

City staff closely monitored the situation in real-time and urged residents along the creek to move to higher ground as a precautionary measure.

The alarming elevation spike was attributed to rainfall upstream and saturated ground conditions. As parts of Central Texas continue to recover from recent severe flooding, Belton's proactive measures emphasize the critical role of early warning systems in safeguarding public safety.

Belton developed its flood monitoring system in the wake of Tropical Storm Hermine in 2010, which inundated Downtown businesses with over eight inches of rain in just 12 hours, leading to evacuations in the Shirttail Bend neighborhood and sending shockwaves through the community.

“Downtown flooding in 2010 was jarring for a lot of people in Belton, particularly business owners and homeowners in flood-prone areas who had invested so much,” Mayor David K. Leigh said. “That storm prompted action, and a more informed, data-based approach by the City, which has served residents well.”

In response to the 2010 flooding, Belton formalized interlocal agreements with Killeen, Harker Heights, and Bell County to establish five flood monitoring stations along Nolan Creek at key locations, including Roy Reynolds, Paddy Hamilton, U.S. 190 (now FM 439), Wheat Road, and Main Street. Belton contributed $17,000 to the project, with Killeen and Harker Heights contributing $5,000 each.

The city assumed responsibility for the system's maintenance and upgrades, which average $7,051 annually. Over time, all monitoring sites have transitioned from tube sensors to sonar technology for enhanced reliability.

This network continuously monitors rainfall and stream levels, with data made available to the public online. Alerts are sent to first responders when water levels hit critical thresholds, enabling prompt local emergency protocols. Higher water levels can activate public notifications and emergency responses.

In recognition of its innovative flood management, Belton received the Public Safety Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal League in 2013 for its role in developing the flood monitoring system. This week, the system's effectiveness was evident as it provided timely alerts, allowing the city to notify affected property owners via CodeRed.

As the region remains vigilant amidst ongoing weather challenges, Belton's early warning system stands as a testament to the power of data-driven public safety strategies.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.