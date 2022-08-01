25 Days of High School Football: Lake Belton Broncos

BELTON, Texas — The Lake Belton Broncos will play their first-ever full UIL varsity schedule in 2022 after playing outlaw seasons in 2020-21.

The Broncos bring a ton of talent and experience into the season, including one of the top wide receivers in the country, Micah Hudson.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Leander Rouse 7:00

9/2 vs Buda Johnson 7:30

9/9 at Red Oak* 7:00

9/16 vs Killeen Shoemaker* 7:00

9/23 at Waco* 7:00

9/30 vs Cleburne* 7:00

10/7 at Killeen* 7:00

10/14 vs Granbury* 7:00

10/21 at Midlothian* 7:00

10/28 Open

11/4 vs Killeen Ellison* 7:00

*District Game

