25 Days of High School Football: Bosqueville Bulldogs

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas — In recent years, Bosqueville has become synonymous with baseball success, reaching at least the regional finals the last two years. Now, those baseball standouts are trying to change the Bulldogs' fortunes on the football field as well.

Bosqueville returns several key pieces at its skill positions. Newt Schornack will be under center once again, while Hunter Henexson will join him in the backfield.

Baylor baseball commit John Youens will be a big target for Schornak at wide receiver alongside Justin Moore.

The Bulldogs are trying to rebound from a first-round playoff exit against Marlin last season.

Bosqeuville is picked to finish third in a crowded District 8-2A I in 2022.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Chilton 7:30

9/2 vs Hamilton 7:30

9/9 at Clifton 7:30

9/16 Open

9/23 vs Marlin* 7:30

9/30 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30

10/7 vs Moody* 7:30

10/14 vs Rosebud-Lott* 7:30

10/21 at Crawford* 7:30

10/28 vs Valley Mills* 7:30

11/4 at Riesel* 7:30

*District Game

