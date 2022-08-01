25 Days of High School Football: Rockdale Tigers

ROCKDALE, Texas — Experience will be key for the Rockdale Tigers, who return 19 of their 22 starters from 2021. Rockdale locked up one of the final playoff spots in District 11-3A I and will have to rise to the occasion if they want to return to the postseason.

Offensively, the Tigers bring back nine starters, including junior quarterback Blaydn Barcak, who took the reigns as a sophomore last season.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to see why this large group of experienced starters believe they have what it takes to bring Rockdale back to the playoffs in 2022.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Teague 7:30

9/2 vs Taylor 7:30

9/9 vs Lexington 7:30

9/16 vs Tuscola Jim Ned (at TBD) 7:30

9/23 Open

9/30 vs Franklin* 7:30

10/7 at Troy* 7:30

10/14 vs Lorena* 7:30

10/21 at Cameron Yoe* 7:30

10/28 vs Little River Academy* 7:30

11/4 at McGregor* 7:30

*District Game

