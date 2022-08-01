25 Days of High School Football: Hearne Eagles

HEARNE, Eagles — The Hearne Eagles made history at the state 7on7 tournament, matching their deepest run in program history. As they turn their eyes toward the 2022 season, they hope to make history once again.

Quarterback Keyshawn Langham, a dual-threat, said he expects to take an even larger leadership role in 2022. Last season, he threw for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, while running for an additional 534 yards and eight scores.

Langham will look to combine with one of his favorite targets, Jeremiah Gurode once again.

The Eagles did lose defensive disruptor Anthony Jackson to Stephen F. Austin, but return seven starters on the defensive side of the ball.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Anderson-Shiro 7:30 9

/2 vs Burton 7:30

9/9 at Elkhart 7:30

9/16 at Chilton 7:30

9/23 Open

9/30 vs Schulenburg* 7:30

10/7 at Flatonia* 7:30

10/14 vs Weimar* 7:30

10/21 at Holland* 7:30

10/28 vs Thrall* 7:30

11/4 at Thorndale* 7:30

*District Game

