25 Days of High School Football: Whitney Wildcats

WHITNEY, Texas — The Whitney Wildcats lost quite a bit of offensive firepower from their area round playoff run in 2021, but the Wildcats hope a new coaching staff and solid offensive line can carry them back to the postseason this year.

David Haynes, Jr. takes the reigns in Whitney from Mark Byrd, who resigned this offseason. Haynes, Jr. served as the head coach at Marlin in 2020 before moving to Valley Mills as an assistant in 2021.

Among Whitney's key departures on the field is quarterback Garrett Peacock, who was instrumental in the Wildcats' success. Jairdyn Anderson will likely try to fill that role this season.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Troy 7:30

9/2 vs Hillsboro 7:30

9/9 vs Dallas Inspired Vision* 7:30

9/16 at West* 7:30

9/23 Open

9/30 vs Dallas Madison* 7:30

10/7 at Dallas Life Oak Cliff* 7:30

10/14 vs Dallas A+ Academy* 7:30

10/21 at Maypearl* 7:30

10/28 vs Grandview* 7:30

11/4 at Dallas Gateway Charter* 7:30

*District Game

