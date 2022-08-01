25 Days of High School Football: Academy Bumblebees

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Academy Bumblebees are hungry for more after a historic playoff run in 2021 and enter the season with high expectations. Academy enters the year ranked No. 13 in Conference 3A-I.

The Bumblebees will rely on one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the state as junior Kasey Mraz looks to connect with Scout Brazeal yet again. The pair combined for 17 touchdown passes in 2021.

Academy will likely feel some growing pains after the key departures of long-time starters Darion Franklin, John Tomasek and Blake Bundy. However, the Bees do bring back quite a few playmakers in the middle of their defense.

Academy is projected to finish third in the difficult District 11-3A I, behind reigning state champions Lorena and Franklin.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Rogers 7:30

9/2 vs Lago Vista 7:30

9/9 at Hillsboro 7:30

9/16 at Salado 7:30

9/23 at Troy* 7:30

9/30 vs Lorena* 7:30

10/7 at Cameron Yoe* 7:30

10/14 Open

10/21 vs McGregor* 7:30

10/28 at Rockdale* 7:30

11/4 vs Franklin* 7:30

*District Game

