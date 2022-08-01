25 Days of High School Football: Chaparral Bobcats

KILLEEN, Texas — For the first time in more than 20 years, Killeen ISD expanded, opening a new high school campus. This year, the Chaparral Bobcats will try to make an early statement in their first varsity season.

Chaparral will be led by former Salado Head Coach Alan Haire, who turned the Eagles into a consistent Top 25 team in Conference 4A.

Haire plans to bring his version of the Slot-T offense with him to Chaparral, where he will lead a group consisting of mainly underclassmen, although Chaparral will open with all four grade levels (9-12).

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to get an inside look at the Bobcat program and what you can expect from the new kids on the block.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Killeen 7:00

9/2 at Killeen Shoemaker 7:00

9/9 at Marble Falls 7:30

9/16 vs Bryan Rudder 7:00

9/22 vs Waco University* 7:00

9/30 at Pflugerville* 7:00

10/7 vs Elgin* 7:00

10/13 at Leander Rouse* 7:00

10/21 vs Pflugerville Connally* 7:00

10/28 at Belton* 7:00

11/4 Open

*District Game

