25 Days of High School Football: Buffalo Bison

KXXV
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jul 31, 2022
BUFFALO, Texas — The Buffalo Bison suffered heartbreak in Week 11 of the 2021 high school football season, losing to Riesel in a winner-takes-all battle for their district's final playoff spot. This offseason, they are using that loss as motivation to take the next step.

Buffalo changed coaches during the offseason, hiring Birdville assistant coach Jamin Savell as their new head man.

Savell inherits a senior-laden squad led by quarterback Aiden Savage and receiver Angel Flores.

The Bison will also benefit from the latest round of realignment, which shifted reigning state champion Franklin out if District 13-3A II. The Lions were replaced by Elkhart, a team that beat Buffalo by just one point in 2021.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
8/26 at Centerville 7:30
9/2 vs Palestine Westwood 7:30
9/9 at Troup 7:30
9/16 vs Teague 7:30
9/23 at Normangee 7:30
9/30 Open
10/7 vs Elkhart* 7:30
10/14 at Clifton* 7:30
10/21 vs Rogers* 7:30
10/28 vs Florence* 7:30
11/4 at Lexington* 7:30

*District Game

