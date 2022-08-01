25 Days of High School Football: Rogers Eagles

ROGERS, Texas — The Rogers Eagles enter 2022 with a chip on their shoulder after a first round exit in the playoffs. Despite losing some key contributors, they are poised for another run at a district crown.

If the Eagles want success this season, they will have to rely on their experienced offensive line. Rogers returns four of their five starting offensive lineman from a season ago.

That group of blockers will have to open holes for a largely new Eagle backfield. Quarterback Riley Dolgener is now competing at Hardin-Simmons, while breakout back Christian Riley will be Dolgener's rival at McMurry. In their place, the Eagles will turn to running back Jackson Landeros, the Preseason District Offensive MVP, and new QB Cooper Sisneroz to help carry the water offensively.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to learn more about Rogers and why they are in the running for a district title in District 13-3A II.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Little River Academy

9/2 vs Schulenburg 7:30

9/9 at Troy 7:30

9/16 at Palmer 7:30

9/23 vs Johnson City 7:30

9/30 Open

10/7 vs Clifton* 7:30

10/14 vs Florence* 7:30

10/21 at Buffalo* 7:30

10/28 vs Lexington* 7:30

11/4 at Elkhart* 7:30

