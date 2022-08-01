25 Days of High School Football: Mexia Blackcats

MEXIA, Texas — In year two under Head Coach Aaron Nowell, the Mexia Blackcats are trying to continue their streak of three straight postseason appearances, this time in a lower division. The Blackcats dropped from Conference 4A-II to 3A-I this offseason.

Mexia will be led on offense by returning quarterback Nate Burns, a junior, who threw for 10 touchdowns in 2021.

Mexia will need to improve on defense this year if they want to find more success. Last season, the Blackcats allowed more than 40 points in all but three of their games.

2022 FOOTBALL SEASON:

8/26 at Waco Connally 7:30

9/2 vs Franklin 7:30

9/9 at China Spring 7:30

9/16 vs Gatesville 7:30

9/23 vs Groesbeck* 7:30

9/30 at Kemp* 7:30

10/7 vs Fairfield* 7:30

10/14 at Teague* 7:30

10/21 vs Eustace* 7:30

10/28 at Malakoff* 7:30

11/4 Open

*District Game

