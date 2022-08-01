25 Days of High School Football: Bryan Rudder Rangers

BRYAN, Texas — The 2021 football season was historic for the Rudder Rangers, who advanced to the postseason for the first time in program history. Now, they are looking to duplicate that success.

The Rangers return just 10 starters from that playoff team after graduating an impactful senior class. That class included quarterback EJ Ezar.

Rudder has a few options to help pick up the slack on offense. Jaquise Martin shined as a freshman and could slide into the quarterback slot this season. He will have a few good targets to throw to in Rudder's fast-paced offense, including Kevin Holmes, who caught seven touchdown passes in 2021.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Willis 7:30

9/2 vs Salado 7:30

9/9 vs Elgin 7:30

9/16 at Killeen Chaparral 7:00

9/24 at Lamar Consolidated* 6:00

9/30 Open

10/7 vs Huntsville* 7:30

10/14 at Montgomery Lake Creek* 7:30

10/21 vs Brenham* 7:30

10/28 at Richmond Randle* 7:30

11/4 vs Montgomery* 7:30

*District Game

