25 Days of High School Football: Teague Lions

TEAGUE, Texas — The Teague Lions reached the playoffs once again in 2021, after missing out on the postseason the year before. This year, under new leadership, the Lions will have to rely on their defense to carry them back there.

This offseason, Teague hired New Caney defensive coordinator Zachary Linscomb as its new head coach. In his final year at New Caney, the Eagles allowed more than thirty points in just three games.

Defensive improvement will be crucial, especially given the Lions poor offensive showing in 2021.

In seven games last season, Teague scored just 14 points combined. They were shut out five different times.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Rockdale 7:30

9/2 at New Waverly 7:30

9/9 vs Centerville 7:30

9/16 at Buffalo 7:30

9/23 Open

9/30 vs Eustace* 7:30

10/7 at Malakoff* 7:30

10/14 vs Mexia* 7:30

10/21 at Groesbeck* 7:30

10/28 vs Kemp* 7:30

11/4 at Fairfield* 7:30

*District Game

