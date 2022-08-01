25 Days of High School Football: Huntsville Hornets

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — After missing the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021, the Huntsville Hornets are hungry for a return to the postseason.

The Hornets come into 2022 with a young roster, led by a talented group of sophomores and juniors.

Jawaan Giddens will be a leader on the offensive end after running for six touchdowns in 2021.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at A&M Consolidated 7:00

9/2 vs Bryan 7:30

9/9 at Belton 7:00

9/16 at Clear Springs 7:00

9/23 at Montgomery* 7:30

9/30 vs Lamar Consolidated* 7:30

10/7 at Bryan Rudder* 7:30

10/14 Open

10/21 vs Montgomery Lake Creek* 7:30

10/28 at Brenham* 7:00

11/4 vs Richmond Randle* 7:30

*District Game

