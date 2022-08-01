25 Days of High School Football: Thorndale Bulldogs

THORNDALE, Texas — The Thorndale Bulldogs enter 2022 looking to avenge a difficult end to the regular season last year. The Bulldogs won their first four district games, including over eventual district champion Holland, before losing in their final two games to miss out on a title of their own.

This year, Thorndale brings back plenty of experience in the skill positions, inclduing their quarterback, three-year starter Coy Stutts, who threw for more than 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.

The Bulldogs will have to overcome a lack of depth if they want to return to the playoffs in a competitive District 13-2A I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Lexington 7:30

9/2 at Granger 7:00

9/9 vs Riesel 7:30

9/16 at Iola 7:30

9/23 at Schulenburg* 7:30

9/30 vs Flatonia* 7:30

10/7 at Weimar* 7:30

10/14 vs Holland* 7:30

10/21 at Thrall* 7:30

10/28 Open

11/4 vs Hearne* 7:30

*District Game

