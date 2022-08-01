25 Days of High School Football: Fairfield Eagles

FAIRFIELD, Texas — The Fairfield Eagles showed marked improvement in the win column in 2021, moving from one to four victories. This season, they are looking to take the next step toward a playoff run.
The Eagles return 14 starters from last year's playoff team, seven on each side of the football.
Senior running back Eli Martin, a four-year starter, will likely be a key contributor in the backfield.
2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
8/26 vs Rusk 7:30
9/2 at Brownsboro 7:30
9/9 vs Madisonville 7:30
9/16 at Robinson 7:00
9/23 at Eustace* 7:30
9/30 vs Malakoff* 7:30
10/7 at Mexia* 7:30
10/14 vs Groesbeck* 7:30
10/21 at Kemp* 7:30
10/28 Open
11/4 vs Teague* 7:30
*District Game
