25 Days of High School Football: Fairfield Eagles

FAIRFIELD, Texas — The Fairfield Eagles showed marked improvement in the win column in 2021, moving from one to four victories. This season, they are looking to take the next step toward a playoff run.

The Eagles return 14 starters from last year's playoff team, seven on each side of the football.

Senior running back Eli Martin, a four-year starter, will likely be a key contributor in the backfield.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Rusk 7:30

9/2 at Brownsboro 7:30

9/9 vs Madisonville 7:30

9/16 at Robinson 7:00

9/23 at Eustace* 7:30

9/30 vs Malakoff* 7:30

10/7 at Mexia* 7:30

10/14 vs Groesbeck* 7:30

10/21 at Kemp* 7:30

10/28 Open

11/4 vs Teague* 7:30

*District Game

