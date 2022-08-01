25 Days of High School Football: Marlin Bulldogs

MARLIN, Texas — Year one under head coach Ruben Torres III went about as well as Marlin could have hoped for. After a historic playoff run, the Bulldogs have their eyes set even higher in 2022.

Marlin brings back 17 starters from a team that reached the state semifinals, including plenty of future Division I talent.

However, Marlin's highest-rated star will not be suiting up for the Bulldogs this season. Derion Gullette, a four-star linebacker with offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State, transferred to Teague this summer after his dad was named the school's new head basketball coach.

Still, Marlin remains loaded at the skill positions. Quarterback Desmond Woodson threw for more than 3,500 yards and 38 touchdowns last year, and he will still have speedy weapons like Tra'jon Butler and Zha'Mauryon Lofton.

Ty Bell, a Marlin sophomore, already has an offer from Baylor.

Marlin enters the year ranked No. 4 in 2A-I and picked to finish first in their district.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Crockett 7:30

9/2 vs Mart 7:30

9/9 at Groesbeck 7:30

9/16 Open

9/23 at Bosqueville* 7:30

9/30 vs Moody* 7:30

10/7 at Crawford* 7:30

10/14 vs Riesel* 7:30

10/21 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30

10/28 vs Rosebud-Lott* 7:30

11/4 at Valley Mills* 7:30

*District Game

