25 Days of High School Football: China Spring Cougars

CHINA SPRING, Texas — Fresh off a state championship, the China Spring Cougars are looking to go back-to-back in 2022. But, the road back to Arlington will be more difficult this time around.

This offseason, the Cougars moved up from Conference 4A-II to 4A-I, where they were paired with reigning 4A-I state champion Stephenville and perennial powerhouse La Vega.

Despite losing the reigning Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Major Bowden to graduation, China Spring is still poised for success in 2022. They enter the year ranked No. 2 in the state behind Stephenville.

The Cougars bring back a few explosive playmakers from 2021, including running back Kyle Barton, who scored 20 touchdowns for China Spring's explosive offense. Seven starters return for the Cougar defense.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" for more on China Spring's quest to repeat in 2022.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Lorena 7:30

9/2 at Melissa 7:30

9/9 vs Mexia 7:30

9/16 at Waco Connally 7:30

9/23 at Dallas Parish Episcopal 7:30

9/30 vs San Antonio Cornerstone 7:30

10/7 vs Alvarado* 7:30

10/14 at Waco La Vega* 7:30

10/21 vs Stephenville* 7:30

10/28 at Waxahachie Life* 7:30

11/4 Open

*District Game

