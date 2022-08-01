Watch Now
25 Days of High School Football: Moody Bearcats

Posted at 11:21 PM, Jul 31, 2022
MOODY, Texas — The Moody Bearcats start a new era of football this season, as Matthew Hurst, a former Lorena assistant, hopes to bring a championship mindset to the McLennan-Bell County line.

Hurst inherits a program which went winless in district play during 2021.

The Bearcats return a majority of starters, particularly at the skill positions. Quarterback Ryder Hohhertz is back behind center.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
8/26 at Axtell 7:30
9/2 vs Hico 7:00
9/9 vs Hubbard 7:30
9/16 Open
9/23 vs Valley Mills* 7:30
9/30 at Marlin* 7:30
10/7 at Bosqueville* 7:30
10/14 vs Crawford* 7:30
10/21 at Riesel* 7:30
10/28 vs Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30
11/4 at Rosebud-Lott* 7:30

*District Game

