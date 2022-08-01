25 Days of High School Football: Caldwell Hornets

CALDWELL, Texas — High school football programs very rarely celebrate moving to a higher classification, but the Caldwell Hornets may have a slightly easier road to the playoffs in 2022 after leaving the "District of Death," 11-3A I.

However, Caldwell may struggle again this season after losing a majority of their roster to graduation. The Hornets return just eight starters, five on offense and three on defense.

Travis Balcar will take the snaps at quarterback this season.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Groesbeck 7:30

9/2 at Robinson 7:00

9/9 vs Jarrell 7:30

9/16 vs Madisonville 7:00

9/23 Open

9/30 at Lexington 7:30

10/7 vs Gonzales* 7:30

10/14 at La Grange* 7:30

10/21 vs Cuero* 7:30

10/28 at Giddings* 7:30

11/4 vs Smithville* 7:30

*District Game

