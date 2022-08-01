25 Days of High School Football: Midway Panthers

HEWITT, Texas — The Midway Panthers were given a gift during the 2022 UIL realignment cycle: the Panthers were moved out of 6A's "District of Doom" and back into District 12-6A, where they enjoyed nearly a decade of dominance.

Now, in their second season under Head Coach Shane Anderson, the Panthers are eyeing a return to their perch as a perennial playoff contender.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Mansfield 7:00

9/2 at Odessa Permian 7:30

9/9 vs Austin Vandegrift (at UMHB) 7:00

9/16 vs Rockwall-Heath 7:00

9/23 vs Hutto* 7:30

9/30 at Killeen Harker Heights* 7:30

10/7 vs Temple* 7:30

10/14 at Copperas Cove* 7:30

10/21 vs Bryan* 7:30

10/28 at Pflugerville Weiss* 7:30

11/4 Open

*District Game

