25 Days of High School Football: A&M Consolidated Tigers

A&M CONSOLIDATED FOOTBALL.PNG
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jul 31, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The A&M Consolidated Tigers enter 2022 with sky-high expectations after a winning 10 games and earning a trip to the regional semifinals in 2021.

This year, they carry a balanced attack. Texas Tech offensive line commit Daniel Sill will anchor the ground game, while future Colorado Buffalo Wesley Graves provides a spark at wide receiver.

The Tigers also return seven starters from a defense which allowed fewer than 20 points per game.

The Tigers enter the year ranked No. 7 in Conference 5A-I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
8/26 vs Huntsville 7:00
9/2 vs UANL Monterrey, MX 7:00
9/9 vs Lufkin 7:00
7:00 9/16 Open
9/23 at Georgetown* 7:00
9/30 vs Cedar Park* 7:00
10/7 vs Pflugerville Hendrickson* 7:00
10/14 at Leander* 7:00
10/21 vs Georgetown East View* 7:00
10/28 at College Station* 7:00
11/4 vs Leander Glenn* 7:00

*District Game

