25 Days of High School Football: Brenham Cubs

BRENHAM, Texas — Despite making the postseason each of the last two years, the Brenham Cubs were not able to earn a playoff victory. Now, they hope a new coach can lead them past the first round.

Danny Young comes to Brenham after serving as the head coach at Brazoswood.

Brenham returns only two starters on defense from 2021. They also enter the preseason without a clear-cut front-runner at quarterback.

Still, the Brenham offense does return some firepower. Running back Trenton Gilbert scored five touchdowns for the Cubs in 2021, and they also bring back receiver Brandon Ward, who hauled in five scores through the air.

The Cubs moved from Region IV to Region III in the latest round of realignment.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Conroe Oak Ridge 7:00 8

9/2 vs Belton 7:00

9/9 vs Bryan 7:00

9/16 Open

9/22 at New Braunfels 7:00

9/30 vs Richmond Randle*

10/7 at Montgomery* 7:00

10/14 vs Lamar Consolidated* 7:00

10/21 at Bryan Rudder* 7:30

10/28 vs Huntsville* 7:00

11/4 at Montgomery Lake Creek* 7:00

*District Games