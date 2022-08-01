25 Days of High School Football: Lorena Leopards

LORENA, Texas — 2021 was a storybook season for the Lorena Leopards, who brought home a state title to Central Texas for the first time in more than 30 years. To keep the magic going in 2022, the Leopards will have to replace several key pieces, including four starting offensive linemen and their starting quarterback.

Lorena will be led by the 3A Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Joe Gutshall and a core group of linebackers on defense. In the secondary, the Leopards will have to replace several key contributors, including Andrew Brittain and Reed Michna.

Offensively, the Leopards have to replace just as many pieces. Quarterback Ryne Abel, starting running backs Michna and Rhett Hanson, who won Offensive MVP in the state title game, and four senior linemen all graduated this spring.

Instead, Lorena will rely on a pair of star wide receivers, including Baylor commit Jadon Porter. Those receivers, alongside new quarterback Jackson Generals, made it to the state 7on7 championship game this summer.

Lorena enters the year ranked No. 3 in Conference 3A-I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at China Spring 7:30

West 7:30 9/2

9/9 at Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership 7:30

9/16 vs Waco La Vega 7:30

9/23 vs Cameron Yoe* 7:30

9/30 at Little River Academy* 7:30

10/7 vs McGregor* 7:30

10/14 at Rockdale* 7:30

10/21 vs Franklin* 7:30

10/28 at Troy* 7:30

11/4 Open

*District Game

