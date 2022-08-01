25 Days of High School Football: McGregor Bulldogs

MCGREGOR, Texas — Football games are won and lost in the trenches, and the McGregor Bulldogs hope an experienced returning offensive and defensive line can carry them back into the playoffs in 2022.

The Bulldogs will have to learn how to compete without Chad Lorenz, a multi-year starter and key offensive weapon, who signed with Hardin-Simmons this spring. He ran for more than 1,500 yards as a junior.

In his stead, McGregor will turn to Daerius Dixon, another multi-year starter, at wide receiver to help shoulder the offensive load. Despite some uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Bulldogs believe their experience in the trenches can help them earn some victories in the ever-difficult District 11-3A I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Hillsboro 7:30

9/2 vs Groesbeck 7:30

9/9 vs Gatesville 7:30

9/16 at Clifton 7:30

9/23 at Franklin* 7:30

9/30 vs Troy* 7:30

10/7 at Lorena* 7:30

10/14 vs Cameron Yoe* 7:30

10/21 at Little River Academy* 7:30

10/28 Open

11/4 vs Rockdale* 7:30

*District Game

