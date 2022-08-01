25 Days of High School Football: Valley Mills Eagles

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — On the heels of a state championship in baseball, the Valley Mills Eagle football team hopes they can continue their winning ways and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Much like in baseball, the Eagles will rely on small-ball and overall team speed to pull out wins in 2022. Elandis Taylor will lead the way at quarterback.

Valley Mills will be without David Haynes III, a major defensive contributor who moved to Whitney with his dad, former Valley Mills assistant David Haynes, Jr.

The Eagles enter the year projected to finish sixth in 8-2A I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Weatherford Christian 7:30

9/2 at Holland 7:30

9/9 vs DeLeon 7:30

9/16 Open

9/23 at Moody* 7:30

9/30 vs Crawford* 7:30

10/7 at Riesel* 7:30

10/14 vs Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30

10/21 at Rosebud-Lott* 7:30

10/28 at Bosqueville* 7:30

11/4 vs Marlin* 7:30

*District Game

