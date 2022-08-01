25 Days of High School Football: Rosebud-Lott Cougars

TRAVIS, Texas — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars are still riding high after making their first playoff appearance since 2017. But, as they move into a difficult district, they will have to step up if they hope to return.

The Cougars will be without starting quarterback Zane Zeinert, who spent just one year at the helm as a senior last year.

However, Rosebud-Lott will still have plenty of athletic weapons at their disposal, including wide receiver Breon Lewis. Lewis will help Jamarquis Johnson transition from receiver to a new role under center.

Rosebud-Lott enters the year picked to finish fourth in District 8-2A I.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Jewett Leon 7:30

9/2 at Wortham 7:00

9/9 vs Goldthwaite 7:30

9/16 Open

9/23 at Crawford* 7:30

9/30 vs Riesel* 7:30

10/7 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30

10/14 at Bosqueville* 7:30

10/21 vs Valley Mills* 7:30

10/28 at Marlin* 7:30

11/4 vs Moody* 7:30

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.