25 Days of High School Football: Jewett Leon Cougars

KXXV
Posted at 11:22 PM, Jul 31, 2022
JEWETT, Texas — Jewett Leon has been on the wrong side of its rivalry with Normangee for the last three years, but this offseason, the Cougars got a win over the Panthers, signing Derek Thomas as its new head coach. Thomas is a Leon alum.

He inherits an experienced Cougar team that returns 13 starters from 2021, including quarterback Brock Bumpers and receiver Taylor Evans.

The Cougars went 4-7 in 2021, sneaking into the playoffs, where the fell to Holland in the bi-district round.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
8/26 at Rosebud-Lott 7:30
9/2 vs Dawson 7:30
9/9 at Wortham 7:00
9/16 vs Hamilton 7:00
9/23 vs Lovelady 7:30
9/30 Open
10/7 vs Groveton* 7:00
10/14 at Corrigan-Camden* 7:00
10/21 vs Centerville* 7:00
10/28 at Saratoga West Hardin* 7:00
11/4 vs Normangee* 7:00

*District Game

