25 Days of High School Football: Bryan Vikings

KXXV
Posted at 11:32 PM, Jul 31, 2022
BRYAN, Texas — In 2021, the Bryan Vikings pulled off a surprising run to the 6A DII playoffs, where they were eventually defeated in a tight game against Cedar Hill. Despite major changes to their district, Bryan hopes they can duplicate that success in 2022.

2022 SCHEDULE:
8/26 vs Waller 7:30
9/2 at Huntsville 7:30
9/9 at Brenham 7:00
9/16 vs Richmond Randle 7:30
9/23 vs Temple* 7:30
9/30 at Copperas Cove* 7:30
10/7 Open
10/14 vs Pflugerville Weiss* 7:30
10/21 at Hewitt Midway* 7:30
10/28 vs Hutto* 7:30
11/4 at Killeen Harker Heights* 7:30

*District Game

