25 Days of High School Football: Bryan Vikings

BRYAN, Texas — In 2021, the Bryan Vikings pulled off a surprising run to the 6A DII playoffs, where they were eventually defeated in a tight game against Cedar Hill. Despite major changes to their district, Bryan hopes they can duplicate that success in 2022.

2022 SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Waller 7:30

9/2 at Huntsville 7:30

9/9 at Brenham 7:00

9/16 vs Richmond Randle 7:30

9/23 vs Temple* 7:30

9/30 at Copperas Cove* 7:30

10/7 Open

10/14 vs Pflugerville Weiss* 7:30

10/21 at Hewitt Midway* 7:30

10/28 vs Hutto* 7:30

11/4 at Killeen Harker Heights* 7:30

*District Game

